ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) Trading Up 0.7%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

