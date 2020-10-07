Essentia Price Reaches $0.0008 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $683,289.24 and $6,401.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

