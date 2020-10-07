Eterbase Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Coinlim. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, IDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim, CoinTiger, DDEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

