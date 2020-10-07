ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.62. 10,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETF Series Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.90% of ETF Series Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

