ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit