ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 7,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.