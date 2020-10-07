ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Up 2.4%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 3,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 2.25% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

