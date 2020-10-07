European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.76

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EAT opened at GBX 106.39 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.92. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $374.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77.

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £936 ($1,223.05).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

