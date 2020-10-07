EventChain (EVC) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $259,892.09 and approximately $4,193.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

