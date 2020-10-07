Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.47

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.47 and traded as high as $204.11. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $203.98, with a volume of 261,687 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

