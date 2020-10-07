Faceter (FACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Faceter has a market cap of $465,320.32 and approximately $36.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

