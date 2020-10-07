Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Trading Down 4.9%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 3,973,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,118,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.28.

In other Falanx Group news, insider Mike Read acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,704.04).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

