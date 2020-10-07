FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinMex. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $437,159.24 and $159,427.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

