First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $18.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. First Bank reported sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.00 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FRBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 23,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,688. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

