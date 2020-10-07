First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.73

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.73 and traded as high as $52.83. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 4,280 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000.

