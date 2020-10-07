First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 10,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.