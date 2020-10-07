G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $19.95. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 3,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded G Willi-Food International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.61.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

