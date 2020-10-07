GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 0.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.95 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 391,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,264,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128. The company has a market cap of $555.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

