General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

General Mills has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

