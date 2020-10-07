Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Gentex stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

