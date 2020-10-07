Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 1,333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

