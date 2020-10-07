Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.18

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $23.88. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 21,796 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIQ)

