Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

GORO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

