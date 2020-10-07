Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSF stock opened at GBX 103.92 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.78. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.19 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Caroline Banszky bought 15,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,450 ($20,188.16).

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit