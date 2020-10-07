Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSF stock opened at GBX 103.92 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.78. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.19 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Caroline Banszky bought 15,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,450 ($20,188.16).

