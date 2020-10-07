GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

