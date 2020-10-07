GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 20,529 shares.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,565 shares in the company, valued at $576,542.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,400.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in GSE Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

