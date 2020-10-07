Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,187.58

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,187.58 and traded as high as $2,398.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,393.00, with a volume of 603,027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLMA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target (up from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,530 ($33.06) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($26.58).

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,193.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.58), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($610,633.95).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

