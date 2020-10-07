Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,187.58

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,187.58 and traded as high as $2,398.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,393.00, with a volume of 603,027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLMA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target (up from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,530 ($33.06) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($26.58).

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,193.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.58), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($610,633.95).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit