Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00615674 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031826 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.03209928 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000691 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

