Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) Trading Up 2.2%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

