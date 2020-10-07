Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.25

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.25 and traded as high as $115.50. Hays shares last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 1,678,935 shares traded.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.90 ($1.80).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Doug Evans sold 53,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £62,943.66 ($82,247.04).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

