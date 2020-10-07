Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Up 2%

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.15 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29). Approximately 31,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 149,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.27. The company has a market cap of $335.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, insider Gerald Jennings bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($25,980.01).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

