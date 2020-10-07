Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $813.04

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $813.04 and traded as high as $902.40. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $876.20, with a volume of 870,176 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 812.84. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

