HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.42

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTCMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

