Hive Reaches Market Cap of $44.05 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000943 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,388,211 coins and its circulating supply is 319,018,005 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

