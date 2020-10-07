Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.12

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as low as $23.00. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

