Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.12

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as low as $23.00. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit