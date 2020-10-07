Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $252.94 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $252.94 million and $17.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00007271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,815,824 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

