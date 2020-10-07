Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.84. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 19,917 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.