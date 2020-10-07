Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.61

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $37.99. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 178,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $628.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $255,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

