HTMLCOIN Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $10,141.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.00 or 0.99957971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00615674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.01022839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00106245 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004877 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

