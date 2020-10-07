IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

IAC traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 355,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

