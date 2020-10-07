ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock opened at GBX 74.82 ($0.98) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a one year low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.57.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

