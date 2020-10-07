ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock opened at GBX 74.82 ($0.98) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a one year low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.57.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Dividend History for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW)

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit