Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $6.20. Identiv shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 85,620 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Identiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.