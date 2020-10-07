IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) Trading Up 1.3%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Company Profile (TSE:I)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit