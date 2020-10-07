IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) Trading Up 1.3%

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Company Profile (TSE:I)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

