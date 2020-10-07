Intertain Group (TSE:ITX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Intertain Group Ltd (TSE:ITX) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.95. 1,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.59.

Intertain Group Company Profile (TSE:ITX)

The Intertain Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company worldwide. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. The Jackpotjoy segment provides real money, social gaming online bingo, and online casino services through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands.

