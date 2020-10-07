Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Trading Up 1.7%

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of $35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69.

About Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

