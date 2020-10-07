Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Up 3.1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $57.97. 209,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,700% from the average session volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

