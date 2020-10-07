Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 123 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

