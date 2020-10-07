iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 128,632 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

