iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Up 2.9%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)’s share price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 128,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.