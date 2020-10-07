iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Up 2.9%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)’s share price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 128,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit