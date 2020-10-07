J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.53

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.53 and traded as high as $198.60. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $198.55, with a volume of 8,870,723 shares changing hands.

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.29 ($3.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.88.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,282.76). Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($170,029.99).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

